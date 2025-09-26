Roundup: Truancy rate / Existing home sales / Thrive! Baton Rouge

Going up: Louisiana’s K-12 truancy rate has exceeded 40% since the 2020-21 school year, above the state’s 11-year average of 36%, according to the Public Affairs Research Council. Truancy is defined as five or more unexcused absences per semester. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Flat in August: Sales of previously owned homes were nearly flat in August at 4 million units on a seasonally adjusted, annualized basis, according to the National Association of Realtors. That is a 0.2% drop from July and an increase of 1.8% from August of last year. Rates began dropping sharply at the start of September, which would not figure into these numbers. Read more from CNBC.

Funding talk: Baton Rouge Metro Council member Jen Racca and the EBR mayor-president’s office director, Mason Batts, will be the guest speakers at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. They will discuss the Thrive! Baton Rouge funding plan, which is on the ballot in the Nov. 15 election. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.