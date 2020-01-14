Roundup: Trophy photos / Coaches’ bonuses / Small business optimism 

On display: Want to take a photo with the National Championship Trophy? The trophy will be available for fans to take photos with at the Rouses Arlington Creek location from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and at the Walmart on College Drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to WAFB-TV. The trophy stands 26.5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. It was handcrafted out of 24k gold, bronze, and stainless steel by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Rock Taven, New York.

Bonus: With the College Football Playoff championship trophy awarded and the final polls compiled, head coaches at FBS public universities have received more than $11.4 million in bonuses from their teams’ on-field performances. LSU’s Ed Orgeron’s bonuses totaled $1.775 million, the highest single-season total in the past six years, USA Today reports. And there is another $200,000 based on team academic performance that Orgeron could receive. Read the full story.

Business climate: The index of U.S. small business optimism from the National Federation of Independent Business declined 2 points to 102.7 in December, the trade group said this morning, according to MarketWatch. That was below the consensus forecast of 104.4 from Econoday. Read the full story.