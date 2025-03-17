Roundup: Tre’s Street Kitchen / Trump’s trade negotiator / Tigers in the NFL

Recognition: Baton Rouge-based Tre’s Street Kitchen was named a Best of Growth winner by Aramark’s Local Restaurant Row program. As previously reported by Business Report, Tremaine Devine launched Tre’s Street Kitchen as a food truck in 2020. Today, Devine’s food truck is just one piece of a business model that now includes corporate and higher education catering, stadium concessions, product sales for a signature sauce and two brick-and-mortar locations. Sales grew 600% from year two to year three, he says, and 200% from year three to year four. Read the full announcement.

Seeking order: After previous announcements roiled markets and fueled business uncertainty, President Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator is attempting to inject order into sweeping new tariffs expected next month. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is seeking to wrestle control of a planned April 2 announcement—dubbed by Trump as “the big one”—on a litany of new duties, according to people familiar with the deliberations. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Cashing in: Some of the most iconic figures from the LSU Tigers legendary 2019 football team—which went 15-0 and won the national championship—are earning huge paydays for their efforts at the professional level. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Derek Stingley Jr. have signed second NFL contracts worth a combined $666 million. Read more from CBS.