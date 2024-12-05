Roundup: Treasurer John Fleming / New property tax / Mortgage demand

U.S. Senate race: Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming has officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy in 2026. Fleming is a former congressman for the 4th Congressional District. He also served as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump before being elected treasurer in 2023. Read more from the USA Today Network.

Making a case: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is proposing a new property tax that could cost taxpayers an extra $65 a year to boost his office’s budget while, in return, passing his current funding to the public defender’s office. During his presentation Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, he said his budget is about $14 million a year for the biggest city in Louisiana. He said Jefferson and Orleans Parish district attorneys have budgets of $22 million each. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Rates dip: Mortgage demand rose last week as potential homebuyers responded to lower mortgage rates and more inventory. Total mortgage application volume rose 2.8% compared with the previous week. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 6.69% from 6.86%. That is the lowest rate in more than a month. Read more from CNBC.