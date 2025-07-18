Roundup: Transcontinental railroad / Housing starts / FEMA 

Megamerger: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are in merger talks to create the largest railroad in North America that would connect the East and West coasts. The merger discussions began during the first quarter of this year, according to a person familiar with the talks. It would combine the largest and smallest of the country’s six major freight railroads. Read more from the AP.

Up in June: Homebuilding recovered a little in the U.S. last month but remains down on the year. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department’s report released Friday. Housing starts, a gauge of new residential construction, rose to 1.32 million in June from a revised 1.26 million in May, broadly in line with economists’ expectations. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Facing legal challenge: Nearly two dozen U.S. states filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block the Trump administration from terminating a multibillion-dollar grant program that funds infrastructure upgrades to protect against natural disasters. The lawsuit filed in Boston federal court claims that the Federal Emergency Management Agency lacked the power to cancel the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program in April after it was approved and funded by Congress. The BRIC program, created in 2018 as an upgrade of existing grant programs, covers up to 75% of the costs of infrastructure projects, or 90% in rural areas, meant to protect communities from natural disasters. Read more from Reuters.