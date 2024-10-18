Roundup: Train derailment / Imports / Homebuilding surges

Derailed: Seventeen cars of a train derailed at a major intersection in Donaldsonville Friday morning, leaking a chemical used to sanitize swimming pools. Officials say the clean-up process will take several days. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Near-record imports: The busiest container complex in the U.S. continues to churn through near-record import volumes as businesses bring goods in ahead of potential tariff increases and avoid hurricane and labor disruptions at alternate ports. The Port of Los Angeles recorded its best September ever, effectively handling 955,000 container units, officials announced Friday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Five-month high: U.S. single-family homebuilding surged to a five-month high in September, but permits for future construction rose only marginally amid excess supply of new homes on the market and prospective buyers holding out for lower mortgage rates. Read more from Reuters.