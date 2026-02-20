Roundup: Trader Joe’s recall / US auto sales / Retreat from DEI

Chicken fried rice: A Portland, Oregon, company is recalling nearly 3.4 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products sold at Trader Joe’s stores and in Canada because they may contain pieces of glass, U.S. Agriculture Department officials report. Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. pulled Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice from stores nationwide. The frozen product—containing fried rice, vegetables, chicken meat and eggs—is sold in 20-ounce plastic bags. Read more from the Associated Press.

Tax refund boost: Higher tax refunds—up 10.9% so far—could give the auto industry a spring lift as buyers weigh vehicle purchases against debt and savings. But with $50,000 average prices, record $772 monthly payments and shaky consumer confidence, tax season may prove a boom-or-bust moment. Read more from CNBC.

Policies vanishing: Corporate board diversity gains are stalling as companies retreat from DEI commitments amid shifting political and legal pressures. New S&P 500 director appointments are reverting toward pre-2020 demographics, with fewer women and minority candidates. Without renewed focus, progress toward more representative boardrooms could slow for decades. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.