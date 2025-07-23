Roundup: Trade deal with Japan / Morgan Stanley / AI drug research

Tariff agreement: President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan on Tuesday, placing a 15% tax on goods imported from that nation, down from the previous 25% tax proposed. The president said Japan would invest “at my direction” $550 billion into the U.S. and would “open” its economy to American autos and rice. Read more from The Associated Press.

Under investigation: Morgan Stanley is under investigation by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over potential lapses in vetting clients for money laundering risks, adding pressure to existing federal scrutiny of the bank’s compliance practices. The probe spans October 2021 to September 2024 and focuses on risk rankings and client onboarding across its wealth management division and trading desks. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Collaborative effort: Answer ALS announced the launch of a collaborative initiative aimed at accelerating AI-powered drug discovery for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. This effort, known as the Louisiana AI Drug Development Infrastructure for ALS, brings together leading institutions and innovators, including GATC Health, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Tulane University, to harness the power of artificial intelligence and one of the largest ALS datasets in the world. Read the full release.