Roundup: Toyota profits / Tariff gains / Golf equipment sales grow

Quarterly loss: Toyota’s profit dropped 37% in the April-June quarter, the company said Thursday, cutting its full year earnings forecasts largely because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The Japanese automaker said it based its report on the assumption that Trump’s tariffs on exports from Japan, including autos, would be 12.5% starting this month. They currently stand at 15%. Read more from the Associated Press.

Cashing in: U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday he expects the country is heading toward $50 billion a month in tariff revenues as higher levies on imports from dozens of countries kick in. “And then you’re going to get the semiconductors, you’re going to get pharmaceuticals, you’re going to get all sorts of additional tariff money coming in,” Lutnick said in an interview with Fox Business Network. Read more from Reuters.

Teeing off: Acushnet Holdings Corp. posted record quarterly sales as golfers continued to spend on gear, proving the sport’s resilience during a quarter plagued by poor weather. Sales during the second quarter reached $720.5 million. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.