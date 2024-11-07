Roundup: Top 10 Digital City / Bojangles / American Freight

Decade: Baton Rouge has been named a Top 10 Digital City by the Center for Digital Government for the 10th consecutive year, the city-parish announced Wednesday. Baton Rouge ranks third amongst mid-sized cities, marking a notable increase from its previous tenth place recognition. Read more from Government Technology.

‘It’s Bo time’: Crews are expected to break ground next week on a new Bojangles restaurant in Livingston Parish—the first Bojangles in the Capital Region and the fifth in the state. The restaurant—a North Carolina-born concept offering Southern chicken, biscuits and tea—is slated to open in Albany, off of Interstate 12, in May.

Going out of business: National home appliance and furniture retailer American Freight has begun the process of closing its 328 locations across the nation, including two in the Capital Region—in Baton Rouge and at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs. American Freight’s parent company Franchise Group—which also owns Vitamin Shoppe and Pet Supplies Plus—filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, noting its plan to close its American Freight stores in an effort to balance the books.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since original publication to reflect Bojangles was founded in North Carolina.