Roundup: Title IX complaints / State treasury lapses / Service provider growth

LSU adjunct instructor: Records show Franz Borghardt, a Baton Rouge criminal law attorney, was allowed to remain in the classroom as an LSU law adjunct instructor despite multiple reports to the school’s Title IX office about sexually offensive comments he made, including one that the university never followed up on in apparent contradiction with its own policy. Borghardt was able to remain in the classroom for another semester—when more Title IX reports were filed against him. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Oversight lacking: A recent audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office has revealed significant lapses in the Louisiana Department of Treasury’s financial oversight. The audit found that the treasury department lacked adequate controls to ensure investment information submitted to the Office of Statewide Reporting and Accounting Policy was accurate and complete. Auditors identified numerous errors including a $6.5 billion misclassification of investment maturity categories, $980 million in credit risk rating errors, and the omission of $3.2 billion in money market funds from key disclosures. Read more from The Center Square.

Exceeding expectations: U.S. service providers expanded in February at a faster pace as resilient demand helped drive a measure of employment to a more than three-year high. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services advanced to 53.5 from 52.8 a month earlier, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth, and the latest figure exceeded economists’ expectations. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.