Roundup: Time / Angola / SafeBR

No deal yet: Greek media company Antenna Group is in talks to acquire Time Inc. from Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff. No deal is assured and the talks are still early. Benioff acquired the media company in 2018 for $190 million. Early talks with Antenna have centered around a price of $150 million. Read more from CNBC.

Familiar face: Darrel Vannoy is returning Nov. 25 to lead the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after spending the past three years as warden of Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville, Mississippi. Vannoy began his corrections career at Angola in 1975 and served as warden there from 2015 until 2021, when he retired after contracting COVID-19. He recovered and resumed his career in Mississippi. Read more from the USA Today Network.

Not a fan: BRPD Police Chief TJ Morse says neither he nor EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreau are fans of a possible merger between the two law enforcement agencies. Morse’s response comes after the release of the Safe BR’s analysis plan that studied a possible merger between the two departments. Read more from WBRZ-TV.