Roundup: Timber giants / Walmart integrates AI / Jamie Dimon’s warning

Merging: Rayonier and PotlatchDeltic, two of the largest U.S. timberland owners, plan to merge in an all-stock deal creating a $7.1 billion forestry company—$8.2 billion including debt. The combined firm will control 4.2 million acres, second only to Weyerhaeuser. Rayonier CEO Mark McHugh will lead the merger, billed as a “merger of equals.” Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Next-gen shopping: Walmart is teaming up with OpenAI to enable shoppers to browse and purchase its products on ChatGPT, the retailer’s latest push to incorporate artificial intelligence. Users will be able to shop Walmart’s assortment directly on ChatGPT by clicking a “buy” button, Daniel Danker, Walmart’s executive vice president of AI, product and design, said in an interview. The catalog includes apparel, entertainment, packaged food and other products from Walmart and its Sam’s Club chain. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Warning signs: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns that recent bankruptcies in the auto sector signal the fallout from years of overly loose lending standards. Citing the collapses of First Brands and subprime lender Tricolor Holdings, Dimon says the 14-year “credit bull market” may be ending, with more credit troubles likely in a downturn. Read more from CNBC.