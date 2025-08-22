Roundup: TikTok sale / Stocks rebound / Troubles at Intel

Keep scrolling: President Donald Trump is calling national security and privacy concerns related to TikTok and its Chinese parent company “highly overrated” and said Friday he’ll keep extending the deadline for the popular video-sharing platform until there’s a buyer. Congress approved a U.S. ban on TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells its controlling stake. But Trump has so far extended the deadline three times during his second term—with the next one coming up on Sept. 17. Read more from the Associated Press.

Rebounding: The S&P 500 Index rebounded Friday morning from a five-day slide, rising as much as 1.7%, while the Russell 2000 gained 4% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed the biggest cross-markets surge since April by striking a dovish tone during his highly anticipated speech at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Taking a stake: President Donald Trump on Friday said the government is taking a nearly 10% stake in Intel, capping a two-week frenzy in Washington over the future of the company and fueling speculation about what else might be done to help the troubled chipmaker. Trump said in the Oval Office that the company has agreed to give the government the stake as part of discussions about the company’s future and billions of dollars in grants it has received from the 2022 Chips Act. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.