Roundup: TikTok extension / Hurricane season prep / Car prices

Keep scrolling: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for another 90 days. The extension is intended to give his administration more time to broker a deal to bring the social media platform under American ownership. Trump disclosed the executive order on the Truth Social platform Thursday morning. Read more from the AP.

Ramping up: Louisiana officials are moving forward on several major flood protection projects as the state prepares for hurricane season and addresses long-term flood risks. Glend Lidet, executive director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, told lawmakers that home elevation work is ramping up across southwest Louisiana. Read more from The Center Square.

Tariff impacts: Car buyers could pay nearly $2,000 more per vehicle due to President Trump’s tariffs, with auto companies expected to pass along 80% of the $30 billion cost, according to AlixPartners. The firm also warned that the administration’s anti-EV stance could sideline U.S. automakers in the global electric vehicle market. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription could be required.