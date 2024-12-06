Roundup: TikTok / Bird flu / Economic development district

Social media fight: A federal appeals court panel on Friday unanimously upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok in a few short months, handing a resounding defeat to the popular social media platform as it fights for its survival in the U.S. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied TikTok’s petition to overturn the law — which requires TikTok to break ties with its China-based parent company ByteDance or be banned by mid-January — and rebuffed the company’s challenge of the statute. Read more from The Associated Press.

Virus monitoring: The U.S. Agriculture Department says it will launch national testing of cow’s milk for the presence of bird flu to help regulators monitor U.S. dairy processors. The testing strategy is designed to find the disease in cow’s milk or in the cows themselves The virus is widespread among bird flocks, having been detected in over 110 million poultry birds, as well as more wild birds. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Inaugural class: The first class of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District’s initiative to help entrepreneurs grow their small businesses recently concluded. The business owners completed an eight-week class that taught financial literacy, business operations, risk management and more. The organization partnered with the Louisiana Economic Development and Sen. Regina Barrow to fund the initiative. Read more from WVLA-TV.