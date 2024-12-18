Roundup: TikTok ban / Geaux Waste acquired / Geismar explosion

Fast tracked: The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear TikTok’s challenge to a law that could ban its U.S. operations, putting the case on an exceptionally fast track, culminating in oral arguments at a special session on Jan. 10. In setting aside two hours for the argument, the justices signaled that they viewed the case as presenting questions of exceptional importance. In another break with its usual practices, the court did not ask the government to respond to the application, instead treating it as a petition seeking review and granting it. Read more from The New York Times.

Joining forces: Waste Pro announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Baton Rouge-based Geaux Waste Services, and that Geaux Waste’s founder Treshur Jones has joined Waste Pro as a territory manager, covering north Baton Rouge. The deal closed in August.

No injuries: The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed an explosion occurred at a manufacturing facility near Geismar on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the explosion was caused by a mechanical issue at Westlake, which manufactures components for consumer goods, health care, construction products and other sectors. There have been no reported injuries. Read more from WAFB-TV.