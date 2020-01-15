Roundup: Tiger viewership tops 29M / Tax filing / Target shortfalls 

All eyes on LSU: LSU’s win over Clemson in Monday’s CFP National Championship game was the most-watched cable program since Alabama beat Georgia in the championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018, according to TV viewing data released by ESPN, WAFB-TV reports. Monday’s game averaged 25.5 million viewers. Viewership of the game peaked at 29.2 million viewers late in the second quarter. Read the full story.

Filing season: Personal income taxpayers can start filing their 2019 state tax returns Jan. 27, the same day the IRS begins accepting federal income tax filings, the Louisiana Department of Revenue announced today. The deadline to file Louisiana individual income tax returns and pay taxes is May 15. The revenue department is again encouraging taxpayers to file their returns online. Read the full announcement.

Sales: Target reports a rare shortfall in holiday sales, raising concerns about the challenges ahead for the traditional retail industry even as the economy remains strong. Target’s disappointing growth of 1.4% percent for November and December, dragged down by toys and electronics, fell well below the previous year. Target joins a growing list of retailers reporting meager performances during the critical holiday shopping season. Read the full report.