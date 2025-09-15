Roundup: The Fed / Woodside Energy / Rotary Club   

Busy week ahead: The Federal Reserve meets this week with major shifts looming. An appeals court could rule on President Trump’s bid to oust Governor Lisa Cook, while the Senate rushes to confirm his pick for another open seat. CEA Chair Michael Miran is expected to be approved Monday, all as the Fed considers its first rate cut since December. Read more from Reuters.

LNG supply deal: Woodside Energy and Petronas signed a 15-year LNG supply deal, with deliveries to Malaysia starting in 2028. The 1 million tonnes/year agreement will source volumes from Woodside’s global portfolio, including its Louisiana LNG project, which is targeting 2029 for its first output. The deal marks Woodside’s first long-term LNG supply agreement with Malaysia. Read more from Oil and Gas Journal.

Guest speaker: Tulane University finance professor Peter Ricchiuti will address the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. His talk, “What, in this Economy?” will offer insights on current financial trends. Ricchiuti, a former state investment officer and founder of Tulane’s Burkenroad Reports, has spoken to more than 1,500 groups worldwide. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Place Catering.