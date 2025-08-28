Roundup: ‘The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’ / Walgreens / Roseland explosion

Goodbye to print: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Publisher and President Andrew Morse announced Thursday that the publication will stop producing a print newspaper at the end of the year. The company has published a print edition since 1868. Local newspapers have faced precipitous declines in circulation for the last 20 years, with roughly just one-third of the country’s more than 1,000 remaining daily newspapers still printing seven days a week. Read the full article from The New York Times.

Going private: The acquisition of Walgreens by private equity firm Sycamore Partners has closed, ending the drugstore chain’s run as a publicly traded company. The company announced Thursday that former Staples executive Mike Motz will take over as CEO, succeeding Tim Wentworth. Walgreens disclosed in March that it had agreed to the $10 billion deal, which shareholders approved last month. Like other pharmacy chains, Walgreens has faced pressure from thin prescription reimbursements, persistent theft and rising operating costs. Going private, executives said, will give the company more flexibility to make changes without the scrutiny of Wall Street. Read more from The Associated Press.

‘No imminent threat’: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says soot and smoke residue from the Roseland plant explosion poses “no imminent threat to public health.” Residents raised concerns after ash and soot blanketed the area. The EPA advised residents to take basic hygiene precautions, such as washing outdoor surfaces that may have been affected and avoiding contact with concentrated residue. Read more from WBRZ-TV.