Roundup: The American dollar / Bitcoin / WARN notices

Steep drop: The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which compares the U.S. currency to a basket of six others, just posted its worst first half of the year in more than 50 years. The dollar has tumbled 13% against the euro this year and 6% against the Japanese yen. It is a stark reversal of the conditions that greeted American travelers and investors as recently as 2024, when a strong dollar lifted their purchasing power on imported goods, triggered a travel boom and fueled talk of America’s economic dynamism. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Rapid rise: Bitcoin continued its rapid climb and hit another all-time high Monday as U.S. lawmakers begin a week focused on passing pro-crypto legislation. Data from CoinMarketCap showed bitcoin climbed above $123,000 early Monday, up from about $108,000 only a week ago. The world’s oldest and most popular cryptocurrency is currently the fifth most valuable asset class in the world at $2.4 trillion, giving it a higher market cap than Amazon. Read more from the AP.

Advanced notice: The Louisiana Workforce Commission updated the state’s WARN notices last week, revealing that two Baton Rouge companies had reported 140 impending layoffs. Local restaurant Roux 61 filed notice of 50 layoffs that took place at the end of May, while Albertson’s on College Drive filed plans to lay off 90 employees on August 16. See this year’s WARN list.