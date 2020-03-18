Roundup: Testing site resumes / Business tips / Federal relief package 

Update: The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness community testing site at Baton Rouge General Mid City will resume today for patients who had orders faxed before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office. The site will begin accepting new orders Thursday as COVID-19 tests become available and will remain open on a day-by-day basis Monday through Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m, as supplies allow.

Guidance: If you’re seeking business and health guidance on COVID-19 as a Louisiana employer, employee or resident, ABC Pelican has compiled resources, links and information on its website. In response to questions about the legal, safety and economic impacts of COVID-19, ABC National has created a webinar series with industry experts to provide guidance, which is available here.

In D.C.: The Senate debated a $100 billion House-passed coronavirus response bill on Wednesday, even as lawmakers and the Trump administration worked behind the scenes to fashion a separate massive federal effort to speed emergency checks to Americans, relief to businesses and additional emergency funding for federal agencies. Wednesday’s legislation would speed the delivery of testing for the virus and provide paid sick leave to workers, but the focus in Washington has already moved to development of a far, far larger response bill that would inject hundreds of billions of dollars into the faltering economy, provide relief to shuttered businesses, and help keep airlines from going under. Read the full story.