Roundup: Ten Commandments lawsuit / Mortgage refinancing / Wealth gap

Full panel review: The full panel of judges on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could require Louisiana public schools to feature posters with the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Judges questioned how recent Supreme Court rulings affect long-standing precedent, with the case likely headed to the high court. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Surging: Mortgage refinancing activity surged for a second straight week as rates briefly dipped, pushing applications sharply higher from both last week and a year ago. But the window may be closing: Mortgage rates have jumped suddenly amid market volatility, threatening to cool refinance demand just as momentum builds. Read more from CNBC.

Inequality grows: America’s wealth gap has reached its widest point since World War II, with the top 1% now controlling nearly 32% of U.S. wealth, Bloomberg reports. Stock market gains boosted the richest households while home values cooled for others, reviving debates over wealth taxes and economic inequality. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.