Roundup: Ten Commandments lawsuit / Minor marijuana pardon / Oil prices 

Challenged: Several civil liberties group filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of nine Louisiana families, challenging the state’s new law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public classrooms. Roake vs. Brumley argues that the newly enacted law violates the separation of church and state and the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. Read more from USA Today network.

Not here: Gov. Jeff Landry has vetoed legislation that would have made it easier for him and future governors to pardon people for minor marijuana possession convictions. He said the proposal—House Bill 391—reflected a “soft-on-crime” attitude and alleged it violated the state constitution. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Easing: Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar, while investors shifted focus to U.S. inflation data due this week. Losses were limited, however, by escalating geopolitical tensions and hopes of improved demand this summer. Read more from Reuters.