Roundup: TedxBatonRouge / Stellantis / Tire waste 

Get your tickets: Tickets are on sale for TEDxBatonRouge, which has more than a half dozen speakers slated to speak on Nov. 13 at the Manship Theatre. As a TED Countdown Anchor Event, TEDxBatonRouge’s “Unseen Currents” aims to elevate Louisiana-born solutions at the intersection of science, design, health and culture—addressing climate pressures we live with every day—while highlighting innovations that protect livelihoods, improve health outcomes and strengthen our economy. Tickets are $75 for adults. A discounted rate is available for students. See a full list of the speakers, and learn more about the event.

Domestic investment: Stellantis will invest $13 billion over four years to expand U.S. manufacturing, boosting domestic vehicle output by 50% and adding 5,000 jobs. The plan includes new Dodge and Jeep models built in Detroit and Toledo and aims to offset $1.7 billion in tariff costs on vehicles made in Canada and Mexico. Read more from the Associated Press.

New fee collection portal: Louisiana has launched an online portal for businesses that generate waste tires and collect fees for the state to recycle them. Auto dealers, tire shops and others who sell cars or tires can now submit their monthly reports and fee payments through a secure digital portal on the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality website. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.