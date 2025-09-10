Roundup: TEDxBaton Rouge / A safer Gulf Coast / Musk dethroned

Season kickoff party: The 2025 TEDxBatonRouge season launches on Sept. 25 with a kickoff party at the LSU Center for River Studies on Terrace Avenue unveiling the event’s lineup of speakers. At the kickoff, they’ll explore this year’s theme, Unseen Currents. The event starts with networking at 5:30 p.m. The speakers will be revealed at 6 p.m.

$50M up for grabs: Four Louisiana-based projects are among the 10 finalists for a $50 million award aimed at making the Gulf Coast safer, more resilient, and sustainable, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine announced Tuesday. The Gulf Futures Challenge, run by the Academies’ Gulf Research Program and Lever for Change, drew entries from all five Gulf states. Read more from The Center Square.

New richest person: Larry Ellison has become the world’s richest person for the first time, ending Elon Musk’s nearly yearlong reign in the top spot. Ellison’s fortune soared $101 billion as of Wednesday morning when Oracle Corp. reported quarterly results that surpassed expectations and said there’s more growth to come. The increase lifted his total fortune to $393 billion, ahead of Musk who sits at $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.