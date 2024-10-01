Roundup: Technical difficulties / University Lakes Project / CVS Health layoffs

Hold on: It took 20 minutes for Bureau of Labor Statistics officials to realize that highly anticipated jobs revisions data was not visible to the public at the scheduled release time last month. Records released to Bloomberg under a Freedom of Information Act request show how the agency was scrambling to identify the source of the problem on the Aug. 21 release date. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Pausing work: A portion of the University Lakes Project has hit an unexpected snag after it didn’t receive any bids from contractors for the May Street bridge portion of the plan. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Cutting 2,900: CVS Health said on Tuesday that it would lay off about 2,900 employees, representing less than 1% of its workforce, as the health care conglomerate aims to cut costs. The reductions, part of the company’s previously announced plan, would primarily impact corporate roles and not frontline jobs in stores, pharmacies and distribution centers, it said. Read more from Reuters.