Roundup: Teacher pay raise / Data centers / Industrial production

Measure advances: The Louisiana House of Representatives passed legislation that included salary increases for public school employees starting next school year. If passed by the Senate, the law would require each public school system to provide at least a $2,000 salary boost for certificated personnel and a $1,000 increase for noncertificated personnel. Read more from The Center Square.

Electricity drain: Consumers and small businesses could see their electricity bills increase 70% by 2029 because of surging energy demand from AI data centers, according to a new report by the Jack Kemp Foundation, a Washington, D.C., think tank. A co-author of the study says consumers will bear the brunt of AI’s increasing energy use. Read more from Fast Company.

Declines continue: U.S. industrial production declined last month as the impacts from a Boeing machinists’ strike and a pair of hurricanes reverberated through manufacturing for a second month. The 0.3% decline in output at factories, mines and utilities in October followed a revised 0.5% decrease a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.