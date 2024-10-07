Roundup: Taylor Swift / Ignition 1.0 / Plan of Government changes 

NOLA windfall: Taylor Swift’s three concerts later this month are expected to bring a record-breaking amount of revenue to the Caesars Superdome. Swift has a track record of selling out nearly every venue where she performs, and it’s expected that 80% to 90% of attendees for her shows will be out-of-town visitors, according to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Read more from The Center Square.

Participants announced: Nexus Louisiana announced its selection of entrepreneurs for Ignition 1.0, a business accelerator designed to help emerging startups turn their ideas into scalable, viable businesses. See the full class.

Luncheon speaker: East Baton Rouge Parish District 3 Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday.. He will be talking about the proposed changes to Baton Rouge’s Plan of Government, which will be on the ballot Nov. 5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Speakers begin at 12:15 p.m. See more about the event.