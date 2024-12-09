Roundup: Taylor Swift / Historic election results / CEO slaying

$2.2B gross: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour brought in $2.2 billion in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for a second year in a row, according to Pollstar estimates from data collected across 149 shows. Read more from the Associated Press.

New leadership: With Sid Edwards’ defeat of incumbent Sharon Weston Broome over the weekend, a Republican will move into the office of mayor-president in Baton Rouge for the first time in a generation. See what else the USA Today network is saying about the election.

Arrested: A 26-year-old man has been identified as a “strong person of interest” and was being questioned by police in Pennsylvania on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, authorities say. The man, Luigi Mangione, was found with a gun that is similar to the one used by a masked gunman to kill the 50-year-old Thompson last Wednesday in New York City. Read more from CNBC.