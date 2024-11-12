Roundup: Tax reform / Oxbow Rum / Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

On to the Senate: On Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana House of Representatives passed HB 1 in a vote of 87-12 to provide a flat 3% income tax rate in Louisiana. The legislation must still be approved by the Senate, which convenes on Wednesday. Watch the legislative special session.

Growth: Baton Rouge’s Oxbow Rum Distillery, previously Three Roll Estate, has expanded its traditional retail footprint with the launch of e-commerce. Customers in more than 30 states can now order Oxbow Estate Rum and False River Rums online through the brand’s shop page.

Southern expansion: Baton Rouge-founded Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced Monday that it has signed a 20-restaurant development deal with Port Royal Brands to bring the concept to Georgia and Tennessee. The first of Port Royal’s Walk-On’s locations is set to open in 2025. Read the full announcement.