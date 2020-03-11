Roundup: Tax extension / Energy package / LSU discovery 

Tax deadline: The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for some taxpayers in a bid to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Mnuchin says the administration believes a payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month. He did not indicate what the new deadline would be. Read the full story.

Halted: A sweeping energy package promoted as a “down payment” on fighting climate change is falling apart amid a push to limit coolants used in air conditioners and refrigerators. The bill is widely supported in both parties but stalled this week amid a dispute over a proposed amendment to impose a 15-year phase down of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, that are used as coolants in refrigerators and air conditioners. Read the full story.

Naming the shrew: Researchers at LSU have discovered a new species of shrew in Indonesia, which they have named the hairy-tailed shrew, or Crocidura caudipilosa, LSU announced. The newly discovered shrew is the only species in Indonesia, Malaysia or the Philippines known to have thick, long hair on its tail. Read the full story about the discovery.