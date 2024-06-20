Roundup: Tax cuts / WBRZ leadership / Vehicle crash

Expiring 2025: Former Vice President Mike Pence’s foundation is launching a $10 million campaign to preserve the Trump-era tax cuts that are set to expire after next year as he presses conservatives not to stray from the fight before the November election. Advancing American Freedom released a 13-page blueprint Thursday with arguments being made to Capitol Hill and to voters in swing states, particularly in those that could decide control of the Senate. Read more from The Associated Press.

Welcome back: Andrew Shenkan is the new general manager of WBRZ-TV, the station announced Thursday. Shenkan, a second-generation broadcaster, joins WBRZ from WLEX-TV in Lexington, Kentucky, where he has served as vice president/general manager since April 2020. He also previously worked at KATC-TV in Lafayette and at WBRZ-TV earlier in his career.

Animal hospital damaged: A vehicle ran into the front of Perkins Road animal hospital on Thursday morning. Baton Rouge Fire Department said a woman crashed into VCA All Pets Hospital near Bluebonnet Boulevard around 8 a.m. Read more from WAFB-TV.