Roundup: Tax commission revisions / SBA disaster fund / Dockworkers

Replacement costs: The Louisiana Tax Commission has introduced a series of key updates to “cost new” values, which play a crucial role in determining the taxable worth of various types of property. These values represent the cost of replacing an asset with a new one of similar kind and quality at current prices, and are used to establish the base value for tax assessments before depreciation is considered. Read the full story.

Depleted: As Hurricane Milton approached central Florida on Wednesday, there was less than $100 million left in the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Relief Fund. Read more from Inc. A subscription may be required.

Human vs. AI: Tens of thousands of dockworkers last week returned to their jobs at ports after a three-day strike that threatened to snarl trade and hobble the economy. Workers won a 62% pay increase. But a much larger issue remains—one that’s playing out in other businesses as well, from factories to grocery stores: How much, and how quickly, are humans willing to concede to machines? Read more from The Wall Street Journal.