Roundup: Tax break for hunters / Retail predictions / Tire dumping

Sales tax holiday: Hunters and competitive shooters will get a break on a variety of purchases this weekend during the Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, which runs Friday through Sunday. Items that qualify for a break on sales taxes are firearms, ammunition and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Holiday shopping: Consumers say they plan to spend on average about 5% less on holiday shopping this year compared with last year. The sharpest decline comes from members of Generation Z, who say they plan to spend 23% less on average than a year ago—the biggest drop of any generation and a significant swing from last year when they said they expected to spend 37% more. Read more from CNBC.

Tougher enforcement: A new ordinance will punish shops for tires found dumped illegally. A new ordinance requires all tire shops in Baton Rouge and the parish’s unincorporated areas to obtain a $100 annual tire dealer permit. Businesses operating without a permit face a $500 fine. Additional penalties include up to $50 for improper storage, transport or dumping of tires, and $500 for inaccurate recordkeeping. The city’s Department of Environmental Services will oversee compliance and enforcement. Read more from WAFB-TV.