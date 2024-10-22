Roundup: Tax brackets / Holiday shopping / The Newtron Group

Inflation adjustments: The brackets that determine how much Americans pay in taxes each year are moving up by their smallest amount in a few years. It will take more income to reach each higher tax bracket after the roughly 2.8% inflation adjustment for 2025, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday. The annual adjustments are based on formulas tied to inflation. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Shorter season: Volatile weather, election distraction and a deal-hunting mindset may shape the retail holiday shopping season. And fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than last year will put shoppers on the clock. Read more about what’s impacting retailers this year from CNBC.

Groundbreaking: The Newtron Group has broken ground on its new facility, which marks the beginning of an expansion that will eventually house all of the company’s Baton Rouge operations, including Triad Electric & Controls, Triad Control Systems and Triad Communications, into a modern 62,000-square-foot campus.