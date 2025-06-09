Roundup: Tate’s appeal for Southern / BP sale unlikely / Tort reform

Call for more funding: Outgoing LSU President William Tate, the first Black president of any SEC university, is calling for more investment in Southern University in a new paper analyzing the financial disparities between Louisiana’s two land grant universities. The analysis was written by Tate and Keena Arbuthnot, dean of LSU’s graduate school, who is also Black, and published in the William & Mary Law Review. “Our financial risk analysis suggests that Southern University’s financial situation warrants monitoring and more importantly, investment,” the authors write. Read the full story.

Not a ‘must-have’: The chances that a rival oil company will take over BP are slim right now because of the firm’s size and complexity, say bankers from Moelis & Co. “We can’t identify anybody in the U.S. that would be a buyer,” Moelis Chair and Global Head of Energy and Clean Technology Stephen Trauber said in an interview in London on Monday. “We don’t really see any others globally that are buyers that view the assets as must-have.” Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Signed: Gov. Jeff Landry last week signed bills overhauling Louisiana’s tort laws, tightening insurance regulation and capping damage awards. New measures also streamline criminal justice records, enhance law enforcement benefits and support data center operations. Read more from The Center Square.