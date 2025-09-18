Roundup: Tariffs case / FTC sues Ticketmaster / Streaming local football

SCOTUS date: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Nov. 5 on the legality of Donald Trump’s global tariffs, a key test of presidential power. The justices agreed to a review after a lower court ruled Trump exceeded his authority under an emergency law when imposing most of his sweeping trade measures. Read more from Reuters.

Illegal practices alleged: The Federal Trade Commission, joined by seven states including Florida and Illinois, filed a lawsuit Thursday against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation in California federal court. Regulators allege the companies colluded with scalpers to unlawfully buy tickets, inflating resale prices and boosting profits through what the FTC described as “illegal” tactics. Read more from CNBC.

High school games: East Baton Rouge Parish schools and Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ office will livestream nine high school football games beginning Sept. 19. Partnering with Mississippi-based Midsouth Broadcasting, each week’s “Game of the Week” will air on Channel B via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or www.midsouth.tv. Ahead of broadcasts, staff will interview coaches and players, giving student-athletes added exposure. The series kicks off with McKinley versus Scotlandville at Olympia Stadium. Read more from WBRZ-TV.