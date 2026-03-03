Roundup: Tariff refunds / Louisiana National Guard / Iran conflict

Court rejects Trump: A federal court on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to slow the process of refunding billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs the Supreme Court struck down as illegal last month. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit started the next phase in the refund process by sending it to a lower court to sort out. In a court filing Friday, Trump’s Justice Department had urged the Federal Circuit to proceed cautiously and hold off for 90 days. But the judges refused. Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Extended: Members of the Louisiana National Guard, who have been deployed to support crime fighting efforts in New Orleans since the start of the year, will remain in the city through August, Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday. The governor says the National Guard’s extended deployment has the support of the Trump administration, indicating the federal government would continue to cover the cost of its mission in New Orleans. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Situational awareness: Louisiana State Police say they are monitoring developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict for any potential effects on public safety, while coordinating with local, state and federal partners to maintain situational awareness. In comments provided Tuesday, LSP spokesman Ross Brennan said the agency is working with the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange, or LA-SAFE, the state’s fusion center, to analyze and share threat-related information and monitor for any activity that could affect the state. Read more from The Center Square.