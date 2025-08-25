Roundup: Tariff exemption ending / Furniture tariffs coming / Press Club speaker

Shipments paused: The end of an exemption on tariff duties for low-value packages coming into the U.S. is causing multiple international postal services to pause shipping as they await more clarity on the rule. The exemption, known as the “de minimis” exemption, allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty free. A total of 1.36 billion packages were sent in 2024 under this exemption, for goods worth $64.6 billion, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency. It is set to expire on Friday. Read more from the Associated Press.

Rate to be determined: The Trump administration said Friday that it has launched an investigation into imported furniture, setting the stage for new tariffs on a wide range of products. “Within the next 50 days, that Investigation will be completed, and Furniture coming from other Countries into the United States will be Tariffed at a Rate yet to be determined,” President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union.” Read more from CNBC.

Anthony Kenney: Baton Rouge Metro Council member Anthony Kenney, who represents District 2, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about district projects, concerns, and where the district is right now. Kenney, a Democrat, was elected as a first-time candidate in January and is the youngest member serving on the Metro Council. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.