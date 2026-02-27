Roundup: Target / LSU and the Ten Commandments / Tariff refunds

Cereal choices: Target will stop selling cereals containing synthetic colors by the end of May. The retailer said Friday it had been phasing cereals with synthetic colors for several years. Right now, 85% of its cereal sales already come from products made without synthetic dyes. Read more from the Associated Press.

Donor needed: The president of the LSU System said Friday that the university is ready to post a copy of the Ten Commandments in every classroom, as required by the Legislature, once someone steps up and provides enough copies of the Judeo-Christian tenets. After the Board of Supervisors met on the Baton Rouge campus, President Wade Rousse said that with a federal appeals court letting Louisiana’s law stand, LSU would comply. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

FedEx pledge: Delivery company FedEx said in a statement on Thursday that it will return any tariff refund it might get to shippers and customers who paid them. The statement came after FedEx filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade to protect its right to a refund for tariffs set by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. On Feb. 20, the Supreme Court ruled that the IEEPA tariffs are illegal. Read more from the Associated Press.