Roundup: Tailgating tips / Mortgage rate drop / OPEC+ meeting

Geaux Tigers: Heading to campus this weekend? Expect new traffic routes and tailgating rules. With more than 170,000 fans expected in and around Tiger Stadium, LSU has rolled out updated guidelines to keep game day safe and efficient. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Steepest drop in a year: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell 16 basis points Friday to 6.29%, according to Mortgage News Daily, after a weaker-than-expected August jobs report. That’s the lowest level since Oct. 3 and the sharpest single-day drop since August 2024. After months stuck in the high-6% range, rates are finally moving lower. Read more from CNBC.

This weekend: After stunning the oil world with a slew of production increases, OPEC+ is preparing to decide its next move at a key meeting on Sunday. Saudi Arabia and its partners have yet to decide how to proceed after completing the fast-tracked addition of 2.5 million barrels a day that was finalized at its previous gathering, several delegates said on Wednesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.