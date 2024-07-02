Roundup: Sweltering summer / Livingston Parish schools / Plastics plant

Be careful: An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Capital Region and most of south Louisiana for a second consecutive day through 7 p.m. as the National Weather Service predicts dangerously hot conditions to continue with heat index values up to 118 expected.

Under construction: Three schools in Livingston Parish will see major construction projects begin this summer that are expected to be completed for the 2025-26 school year. Albany Upper and Lower Elementary schools will see a new cafeteria, allowing for greater seating for both schools, and a new classroom wing with four new classrooms. Meanwhile, Live Oak Junior High will be receiving a new gym facility. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Air permits: Environmental law advocates have asked Louisiana’s environmental regulating agency not to renew the air permits for a controversial planned plastics manufacturing facility in St. James Parish, citing new federal air quality standards limiting toxic soot and dust pollution. In a separate action, the EPA, environmental advocates and local residents also are asking the state to investigate what they say is mercury-laden dust from the Atalco Gramercy refinery, which produces alumina, an ingredient in making aluminum. Read more from Floodlight.