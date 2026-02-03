Roundup: Super Bowl snacks / Trump’s $10B IRS lawsuit / Power outages

Cheaper chips: PepsiCo plans to cut prices on Lay’s and Doritos by up to 15% ahead of the Super Bowl, aiming to revive sales as consumers feel squeezed by inflation. The move follows pressure from activist investor Elliott and comes alongside cost cuts, a slimmer product lineup, and a $10 billion share buyback. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Legal questions: Legal experts say President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax information raises a plethora of legal and ethical questions, including the propriety of the leader of the executive branch pursuing scorched-earth litigation against the very government he is in charge of. Read more from the Associated Press.

Pain in north Louisiana: Slightly more than 5,000 utility customers remained without electricity Monday afternoon following the second blast of frigid, Arctic air to envelop Louisiana in a week’s time, with the possibility that some people have been without power for nine days. Outage figures from FindEnergy.com show 5,042 customers without electricity as of late Monday afternoon, nearly all of them in north Louisiana where icy conditions have limited the ability of utility crews to restore power quickly. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.