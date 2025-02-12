Roundup: Super Bowl record / Joann’s Fabric / Oil inventories

A new record: The National Football League’s Super Bowl championship game attracted a record 127.7 million viewers on Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research. The supersized live audience was of most importance to the advertisers that shelled out big bucks to have their brands featured during the Super Bowl. Read more from CNBC.

Bankruptcy: Fabric and crafts retailer Joann Inc. is moving to close a significant chunk of its brick-and-mortar locations as part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, according to a court filing on Wednesday. The company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection a second time last month, had initially said it would continue operating its approximately 800 stores as it restructured and sought a buyer. Read more from Fast Company.

Inventory update: U.S. crude oil inventories increased for a third consecutive week while gasoline stocks declined for the first time in three months, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, commercial crude oil stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels to 427.9 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 7 and were about 4% below the five-year average for the time of year. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.