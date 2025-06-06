Roundup: Super Bowl impact / Used car prices / Interest rate cuts

‘Wildly inflated’: Louisiana leaders this week touted numbers tied to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, claiming the game will yield a $1.25 billion statewide economic impact and generate $82.7 million in state and local tax revenue. But at least one economist says those figures are misleading. Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, told The Center Square that the state’s claims about the economic impact of the Super Bowl seem “wildly inflated.” Read more from The Center Square.

Easing: Used vehicle prices last month eased from their recent high in April as consumers who may have needed a vehicle but feared price hikes due to tariffs flocked to purchase a car or truck, according to a closely watched barometer of pre-owned prices. Cox Automotive’s Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index—which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions—decreased 1.5% from April to May, but remained 4% higher than a year earlier. April’s level was the highest since October 2023. Read more from CNBC.

Trump criticizes Fed: The U.S. Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by a full percentage point, President Donald Trump said on Friday as he reiterated his view that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too slow to lower borrowing costs. “Europe has had 10 rate cuts, we have had none,” Trump wrote in a social media post. Central banks typically limit rate moves to quarter-point changes. Read more from Reuters.