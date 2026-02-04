Roundup: Super Bowl ads / Voting maps / New RPCC campus

Battle of celebrities: As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, the battle off the field for advertisers to win over 120 million-plus viewers will be just as heated as the rivalry between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Dozens of advertisers are pulling out all the stops for Super Bowl LX, airing Sunday on NBC. They’re hoping that audiences tuning in will remember their brand names as they stuff their ads with celebrities ranging from Kendall Jenner (Fanatics Sportsbook) to George Clooney (Grubhub), tried-and-true ad icons like the Budweiser Clydesdales, and nostalgia for well-known movie properties such as Jurassic Park (Comcast Xfinity). Read more from the Associated Press.

Ruling favors California: The U.S. Supreme Court cleared California to use a new congressional map in this year’s midterms, rejecting claims of racial gerrymandering. The ruling allows Democrats to counter Republican-favored redistricting in Texas, easing a broader partisan standoff over House control. Read the full story from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Breaking ground: River Parishes Community College will break ground Friday on a new Donaldsonville campus, partnering with Hyundai Steel and state leaders to expand technical training and strengthen the regional workforce pipeline. Gov. Jeff Landry is scheduled to attend the ceremony.