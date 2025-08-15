Roundup: Suing Roblox / AI in real estate / Consumer sentiment

Gaming lawsuit: Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a lawsuit against the online gaming platform Roblox, accusing the company of enabling the distribution of child sexual abuse material and facilitating the sexual exploitation of children in the state. In a complaint filed in state court, Murrill’s office says Roblox “knowingly and intentionally fails to implement basic safety controls to protect child users from predators.” Read more from The Center Square.

Virtual agents: Technology has been stepping in to address the needs of tenants, landlords and large multifamily operators, and now artificial intelligence is turning that slow progress into a rental revolution. Work orders, lease renewals, tours and even investor due diligence are being taken over by software and AI. Read more from CNBC.

Dropping: U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell for the first time since April, while inflation expectations rose on lingering anxiety about the impact of tariffs. The preliminary August sentiment index fell to 58.6 from 61.7 a month earlier, according to data from the University of Michigan released Friday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.