Roundup: Student visas / Anywhere but Hollywood / Millions of millionaires

Restarting the process: The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it is restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas, but that all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review. The department says consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the U.S., its government, culture, institutions or founding principles. Read more from The Associated Press.

Lack of filming: Increasingly, raw economics favor shooting film and television projects anywhere except Hollywood. For Los Angeles to get the nod often takes something idiosyncratic, like a star with an expectant wife. Los Angeles County employment in motion picture and sound recording is down 10% since 2019, according to Labor Department data. The number of “shoot days” across all types of production, including feature films, television and commercials, fell for the third straight year in 2024. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

US tops list: The U.S. is home to the most millionaires of any country, with a tally of 23.8 million in 2024, according to a new report by UBS. The Swiss bank estimated the U.S. minted some 379,000 new millionaires last year, or more than a thousand each day, for an increase of 1.5%. Read more from CNBC.