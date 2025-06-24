Roundup: Student loans / Paul Arrigo / Tire waste 

In a bind: Nearly two million student loan borrowers are at risk of having their wages garnished this summer. Roughly six million federal student-loan borrowers are 90 days or more past due after a pandemic-era reprieve ended, according to TransUnion. The credit-reporting company estimates that about a third of them, or nearly two million borrowers, could move into default in July and start having their pay docked by the government. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Congrats: Paul Arrigo, retired CEO and president of Visit Baton Rouge, has been honored with the 2025 Hall of Fame designation by Destinations International, the world’s largest membership association for destination organizations. The organization is set to formally recognize his achievements at the 2025 Destinations International Annual Convention in Chicago next month. Arrigo served the hospitality industry for nearly 50 years and was most recently president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge from 2002 until his retirement in 2022.

Deadline nearing: The deadline for municipalities and parishes to apply for Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s Waste Tire Pilot Program is nearing. The program—launched to help local governments tackle the widespread problem of unauthorized and illegally dumped waste tires—will provide up to $20,000 per recipient reimbursement-based funding to selected municipalities and parishes. Funding may be used for tire-related cleanup, enforcement and prevention initiatives. The deadline to apply is July 18. See LDEQ for more information.